Georgia Football is Becoming an Anomaly in College Football

Prior to this season, many expected there to be a bit of a drop off in regards to Georgia’s abilities defensively. Losing 15 total players to the NFL draft and 10 of those not just being defensive players but starters. That’s a lot of turnover for a roster to experience and bounce back from, but somehow Kirby Smart and his staff have pulled it off.

Right now, Georgia is currently No. 11 in the Nation for points per game averaging 40.1, No. 3 in total offense, and No. 2 for points allowed this season. Now after knocking off Tennessee, the Bulldogs are just one win away from clinching their fifth Divisional title in seven seasons under Smart while also nearing the program’s third appearance in the college football playoff.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button