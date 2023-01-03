Georgia football injury update: Darnell Washington status for CFP game

Georgia watched as one of its top Offensive stars went down with an injury last time out, but things appear to be progressing well for Darnell Washington.

The star Bulldogs tight end was forced out of the team’s win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal with a lower body injury.

Where things stand with Darnell Washington

Now, Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart says that Washington will be questionable to appear in the national championship game against TCU.

