Georgia football has two on the FWAA Freshman All-America Team

A year after Brock Bowers won FWAA Freshman of the Year, Georgia placed two players on the 2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team Thursday in safety Malachi Starks and outside linebacker Michael Williams. Williams had two tackles and a sack in the 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship, while Starks was credited with a tackle, helping Georgia become the first time with back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era. The two arrived in Athens as early enrollees, former five-star prospects, and the top two-rated signees in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class.

Williams started the first two games of the season and led the team with 4.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in his first year. Williams was sixth on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. A finalist for the 2022 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, Starks started the last 14 games of the season, with his seven pass breakups tying for the team lead. He also has a pair of quarterback hurries to his credit. Starks finished third on the team with 68 tackles, along with 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Both players also earned College Football News Freshman All-America and ESPN true freshmen All-Americans honors plus were named to the Freshman All-SEC squad. One of three schools with two players on the FWAA Freshman All-America team, Georgia has had 28 players earn the Honor since its Inception in 2003.

Not a VIP Subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs.

Sign up for FREE text alerts to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.

Want the latest news on Georgia delivered right to your email? Don’t forget to sign up for our Dawgs247 Newsletter. It’s free and a great way to get daily updates on Georgia football, basketball, and more delivered straight to your inbox. You can now also sign up to get breaking news text alerts from 247Sports by signing up here. Like us is Facebook. Follow up is Twitter.

Did you know Dawgs247 has a podcast? That’s right folks. The Junkyard Dawgcast is available bringing you the best insight into the latest Georgia news from Rusty Mansell, Jordan Hill, and Kipp Adams. Catch the latest Episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today! Please leave us a rating and a comment.