Georgia football has eight players named to Pro Football Focus Top 101 players of the 2022 season

Pro Football Focus attempted to rank its top 101 players from the 2022 college football season and eight Georgia players made the list. This comes a year after five players made the 2021 list. The ranking, which is based on Pro Football Focus grades and stats, has Jalen Carter at No. 3 overall, behind only Caleb Williams and Blake Corum.

There are not many players like Carter, who is one of the top defensive tackles we’ve ever seen in the PFF era. It’s rare to find an interior defender who is as dominant against both the run and the pass. He posted a 92.3 final PFF grade, which led the entire Power Five this season. Carter was the best player on college football’s best defense two years in a row.

Up next is sophomore Brock Bowers, who made last year’s list at No. 10 overall and No. 2 among tight ends, behind Colorado State’s Trey McBride. This year Bowers is No. 13 overall and No. 2 among tight ends, behind Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

Bowers led all tight ends in the Nation in receiving yards (942), yards after the catch (479) and yards after contact (274). The John Mackey Award Winner was also second in contested catches and tied for fourth in missed tackles forced on receptions. Like Alt, Bowers was just a true sophomore.

Stetson Bennett came in at No. 22 overall and No. 8 among quarterbacks.

Bennett is one of the greatest underdog stories of all time. The former walk-on became the first starting quarterback to win multiple national championships since Alabama’s AJ McCarron a decade ago. He’s more than just a game manager, as his 89.1 passing grade was sixth among Power Five quarterbacks.

The fourth Georgia player on the list is safety Chris Smith, who comes in at No. 67 overall and No. 4 among safeties.

Smith has been a star in Georgia’s secondary for three years now. The senior is the only safety in the country boasting 85.0-plus grades in run defense and coverage since 2020.

Up next is Broderick Joneswho comes in at No. 84 overall and No. 6 among Offensive tackles

Jones was one of the best pass protectors in college football in 2022. The redshirt sophomore allowed pressure on only 2% of his pass-blocking snaps, the fifth-lowest rate among Power Five tackles. They didn’t let up a sack on 449 pass-blocking snaps.

Darnell Washington is No. 88 and No. 4 among tight ends.

Brock Bowers is the star, but Washington was also a stud tight end for Georgia this season. At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, the junior was essentially a third offensive tackle for the offense. His 81.3 run-blocking grade ranked fifth among FBS tight ends this season. Washington’s 14 catches of 15-plus yards placed eighth among Power Five tight ends, as well.

Coming in at No. 94 overall is Javon Bullardwho is listed at cornerback although he plays the star position at Georgia.

Bullard can sometimes blend in on Georgia’s talented defense, but he still deserves his fair share of credit for the unit’s success this year. He recorded 46 total tackles, two interceptions and even four sacks on the season. Bullard also finished with an 80.4 coverage grade.

Finally, Ladd McConkey makes the list at the last spot, No. 101 overall and No. 14 among wide receivers.

Ladd did a little bit of everything for Georgia in 2022, getting involved in the run game and on special teams as a punt returner. They racked up 1,093 all-purpose yards with nine total touchdowns. The sophomore receiver knows how to get open and is as shifty as they come. Ladd capped off a terrific season with two touchdown receptions in the national championship game.

Not a VIP Subscriber to Dawgs247? Sign up now to get access to everything Rusty Mansell, Jordan D. Hill, and Kipp Adams have to offer on all things Georgia and access to the No. 1 site covering the Dawgs.