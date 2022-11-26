Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, scores, injury news, analysis for Week 13 game

The Georgia football team takes on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game. Below you can find live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for the game. Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record, while Georgia Tech is 5-6. The Bulldogs are looking to cap an unbeaten regular season. Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, scores, analysis for Week 13 game First quarter

Georgia 3, Georgia Tech 7, 12:18 a.m 12 plays, 44 yards, 5:49 Jack Podlesny kicked his 21st field goal of the year from 30 yards out. The Bulldogs’ red zone issues showed up again, as they drove to the Georgia Tech 4-yard line, but could not score from there. Georgia Tech is the second team UGA has trailed at the end of the first quarter this season. Georgia 0, Georgia Tech 7, 10:43

11 plays, 75 yards, 4:17 Taisun Phommachanh scored on a 7-yard rushing touchdown on Georgia Tech’s opening drive. The Yellow Jackets connected on a 34-yard pass on fourth down to set up the short score. It was the first first quarter touchdown allowed by Georgia in 16 games. 11:30 am Pregame updates: Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell dressed out for Georgia and went through warm-ups, something he hadn’t done since the win over Vanderbilt back on Oct. 15. He has been dealing with a left ankle injury. Tate Ratledge was working with the first-team Offensive line at right guard after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Tight end Arik Gilbert was not spotted in warmups. They didn’t make the trip to Kentucky last week with the Bulldogs’.

“He’s doing well,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “He continues to grow. We’re just trying to help Arik as a person and a student right now.” Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was not dressed out as he continues to deal with hamstring and knee issues. The weather could not be better, with the temperature in the 60’s and plenty of sun. The game will start at 12:03 pm ET. Pregame: Georgia will look to close out its regular season with a win over the Rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But this is a Georgia Tech team that is playing significantly better under Brent Key, as the Yellow Jackets enter the game with a 5-6 record and a shot at a Bowl game. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart has noted how much more physical the Yellow Jackets are in playing for Key. “He’s got great leadership qualities. They played under what I thought was one of the best staffs that they’ve been around,” Smart said. “When he played there, it was George O’Leary. The job that he did there goes unrecognized. It was during some of the time that I was playing here. They had some of the best Georgia Tech teams there. They were so physical, so competitive. I think Brent playing under him shaped him into who he is and who he’s become as a coach.”