Georgia football fans flock to Los Angeles, but bettors like TCU, ticket demand in Texas

LOS ANGELES — Flights arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday filled with fans clad in red and black, an early indication the Georgia Bulldogs’ fans will be in takeover mode once again. Coach Kirby Smart could be on the verge of becoming the first Coach since Alabama’s Nick Saban (2011-2012) to lead his program to back-to-back national championships. Smart was a part of those Crimson Tide teams, serving as that program’s defensive coordinator from 2008-2015.

RELATED: TCU Scouting report from Michigan vantage point, a warning for Georgia The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (14-0) play No. 3 TCU (13-1) at 7:30 pm on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in the CFP Championship Game. RELATED: TCU Scouting report, 5 Insightful questions from Horned Frogs beat writer

The Horned Frogs have not won a national championship in football in 85 years — the seventh-longest active drought in the NCAA behind Cal (86 years), Duke (87 years), Purdue (92 years), Navy (97 years), Vanderbilt (101 years), and Rutgers (154 years). TCU, however, is the first team from Texas to make it to the CFP Playoffs. RELATED: TCU football sheds Cinderella label, ready for the moment

The good news for the fans of both teams is that ticket prices are down significantly from Dec. 31, when the “get in” price was $1,173 per ticket. With the Horned Frogs upsetting Michigan — which has one of the largest alumni bases in the country — the average “get-in price” has dropped some 60 percent to $476, per TickPick. RELATED: How Ohio State neutralized Georgia star Jalen Carter Georgia fans were in takeover mode at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their dramatic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl, with roughly two-thirds of the crowd in UGA gear. TickPick data, however, reflects 22 percent of the tickets being sold in Texas, 19 percent in California and 11 percent in Georgia. TCU has an enrollment of 13,000, compared to UGA’s approximately 30,000.