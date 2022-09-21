Georgia football fact or fiction: Are the Bulldogs really better than last year?

ATHENS, Ga. — The rule by which almost every college football coach adheres: Disagree with the premise of whatever is being said about your team. When they say you stink, tell them why they’re wrong. When they say you have the “greatest collection of Talent ever assembled,” as the Coach opposing Georgia said this week, you come armed to your news conference with a rejoinder.

“He’s probably watching last year’s tape,” Kirby Smart said, at least using the occasion to acknowledge what he wouldn’t last year. “I get it. If I were him, I’d be saying the same thing. But I know different.”

Luckily everyone is aware of the rule, so the Headline is not KIRBY SMART SAYS HIS PLAYERS AREN’T THAT GOOD. But they are pretty good, which is impossible to ignore when you’re No. 1 in the country, the Defending national Champions and outscoring opponents a zillion to 10. (Technically it’s 130-10.)

Still, Smart may have a point that some of the praise is getting ahead of things. Here are early narratives about Georgia, and whether they’re fact, fiction or just premature.

This team is better than last year

It’s way too soon to say. But people are saying it anyway. Washington State head Coach Jake Dickert, whose team plays Oregon this week, said Monday you shouldn’t judge the Ducks on their loss because “Georgia’s on another planet.”



Stetson Bennett (13) and the Georgia Bulldogs have outscored their three opponents 130-10. (Dale Zanine/USA Today)

Well Let’s stay on planet Earth: Georgia has played three games, and while it’s certainly earned the right to be No. 1, and 12-0 is the most likely scenario, last year’s team was 12-0 too. We’re seeing this now because:

a) Georgia already won the national championship, so it has built-in respect.

b) People like to say something original that has an impact, and “better than last year” fits the bill.

c) This year, Georgia is doing it with offense, and to borrow a phrase from another sport and time, chicks dig the long ball. Defense made people respect Georgia last year. This year, offense is making their eyes widen.

This isn’t to say that eventually we won’t look back and say that this team was indeed better. But there isn’t enough data yet.

Verdict: Premature.

Bennett is living off short passes

This has become the new way to downplay Stetson Bennett: He has thrown for 952 yards in 88 attempts. Only 21 of those attempts have been at least 15 yards downfield, 10 of them complete. His average depth of target — as in how far he throws downfield — is 7.6 yards, which ranks 106th in the nation. And overall, including passes by Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, Georgia receivers have earned 65 percent of their yards after the catch.

Pretty compelling? Ah, but there’s plenty to counter the narrative.

Bennett’s total yards on those downfield throws is 297 yards. That’s a full game’s worth, put another way, out of three games he has played. (And he has yet to play in the fourth quarter, other than holding on kicks.)

When he needs to, Bennett can throw the long ball. Against Oregon, there was a 29-yard bullet to the sideline for AD Mitchell, plus a 12-yarder (on third-and-11) to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Perhaps you also recall the 45-yarder to Mitchell in the fourth quarter of the national championship.

Last year Bennett’s depth of target was 10.3 yards, which was 41st in the nation. Still not great, but that team had Brock Bowers and James Cook, just as this year’s team has Bowers and Kenny McIntosh. When you have tight ends and tailbacks to throw to, more of those throws will be shorter, and it would be Malpractice not to throw to them.

One more stat: Bennett’s completions lead the Nation in yards-after-catch (10.03). Critics can again construe that to downplay Bennett’s passing, but the counter to that is Bennett is hitting his players in stride — and hitting them, period, which isn’t automatic — and spreading the ball around in a way that defenses can’t predict where the ball will go, thus giving more space to those receivers.

Verdict: Fiction.

We’ve never seen a Georgia offense this good

Offensive Analyst Mike Bobo would beg to differ: 10 years ago he was the Offensive Coordinator when Georgia ranked first nationally in yards per play. (Second was Texas A&M propelled by Johnny Manziel, third was the Oklahoma State offense run by Todd Monken.) That Georgia team a decade ago also led the Nation in yards per attempt (10.0), while this year is at 10.3.

GO DEEPER At Second Glance: Scheme, experience, blocking, what makes UGA’s offense great?

It is accurate to say we’ve never seen an offense under Smart at Georgia this good. Even then, things had been trending upward and more pass-heavy; it’s just getting more notice because this year’s offense has been more spectacular.

Like saying the team is overall better, we eventually may be able to definitively say this is the best offense ever at Georgia. This year’s team is averaging 43.3 points per game, more than the program record of 41.3 set by the 2014 team, the last with Bobo calling plays. But there’s a ways to go before it can be decreed with certainty.

Verdict: Premature.

Defense isn’t quite as elite as scoring stats indicate

Only 10 points through three games, and seven of those were against the backups in the final minute of the third game. That seems compelling evidence for being elite. The cautionary note: One game was against an FCS team, and in the other two games, the Georgia offense scored on at least the first three possessions (six versus Oregon), putting Georgia’s defense in the enviable position of playing from ahead, plus field position.

Last year, Georgia’s yards allowed per play mirrored the scoring defense: first in scoring defense and second in yards per play. This year, it’s only 15th in yards per play, which would indicate points are coming if opposing offenses can get better field position.

GO DEEPER The sack as a diminishing stat, with Georgia as a prime example

The offense scoring so much so early makes other teams abandon the run quickly. Speaking of the running game, defensive tackle Zion Logue acknowledged that.

“We haven’t been tested as much as we thought,” Logue said. “But we know it’s coming down the road.”

Smart was asked this week whether his defense is as good as the scoring defense would indicate.

“I think the lead, the scoring on offense, has made other offenses play us differently,” Smart said. “We’ve never been in one of those games yet. When you get in a two-score, three-score lead, sometimes it puts a lot of pressure on the other side of the ball on offense. It allows you to play looser on defense, too.

“But our guys play against that offense every day (in practice). So it defensively prepares us to play against good people. Our defense is preparing every day like they’re getting ready to play the best offense ever that week because that day could be coming any day in the future.”

Verdict: Fact

Assistants are on head coaching radars

You win, you lose coaches to promotions. That’s the way it works, and no amount of money or free meals at Mama’s Boy will change that. Georgia got Smart because he guided an Alabama defense to four national championships. Mel Tucker, Shane Beamer, Sam Pittman and Dan Lanning all have moved on from Smart’s staff at Georgia to become Power 5 head coaches. And the better that Georgia’s offense and defense do, the more people will look at Monken and Glenn Schumann.

Dell McGee would seem to be a natural fit at Auburn, his alma mater, if that school is willing to look for fit rather than name. (It has worked for Arkansas.)

Monken would be a big loss for Georgia, considering what he has done for the offense. But that’s the price of success. Smart no doubt already has a plan in his head for the inevitability, and it may include promoting either Buster Faulkner or Bobo from their Analyst roles. That’s a question for the future. In the meantime, enjoy this offense and Monken’s Stewardship of it while it lasts.

Verdict: Fact.

(Top photo of Kirby Smart: Jeff Blake / USA Today)