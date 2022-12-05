Georgia football discussed by ESPN heading into the College Football Playoffs

Georgia is 13-0, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, and coming off a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship. ESPN Touched on the Bulldogs this week, beginning with the CFP rankings, which included an anger index based on how upset each team should be at the committee. Georgia came in at No. 2, behind USC.

Hey Georgia, here’s your reward for being the best team in the country all season: You get a date with, arguably, the second-most talented team in the country in the semifinal. A quick comparison between Ohio State and TCU: Ohio State is No. 3 in FPI. TCU is No. 10. Ohio State is No. 3 in SP+. TCU is No. 6. Ohio State’s past four recruiting classes ranked, on average, sixth. TCU’s ranked 38th. Ohio State is making its fifth playoff appearance. TCU is making its first. It’s true, of course, that Georgia wouldn’t have been a shoo-in to beat TCU, and the Bulldogs are the obvious favorite over Ohio State, too. But the bottom line is this is a far Tougher Matchup for the No. 1 team in the country than TCU or USC or Tennessee or Clemson or, heck, even Alabama might’ve been. The Buckeyes’ ugly loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale is the overwhelming storyline because it happened most recently, but as committee chairman Boo Corrigan noted, the final score wasn’t entirely indicative of how competitive Ohio State was for most of the game , and there’s a reason the Buckeyes spent the bulk of the year ranked among the top two teams in the country. TCU is a great story this season. The Horned Frogs are absolutely deserving of the playoff berth. But we’ve seen enough college football over the years to know that, by the time we get to December, the single biggest factor in success is talent, and there’s a good case to be made that the two most talented teams are meeting in the semifinal, which is hardly a fun draw for the Dawgs.

David Hale, Mark Schlabach, and Blake Baumgartner all agreed on the Bowl game they are looking forward to the most.

Hale: The Peach Bowl, and it’s not really close. For all the hand-wringing about how Ohio State got here, the bottom line is this: For the bulk of this season, we all assumed the two most talented teams in the country were Ohio State and Georgia. Now we’ll get to see them play. So, who wins it? The offense with the Heisman-caliber QB and the seemingly Endless supply of skill-position talent? Or the blue-collar bruisers with the dominant defense? It’s a perfect matchup for the playoff, and it might be the best semifinal game we’ve had since Georgia and Oklahoma went toe-to-toe in the 2017 Rose Bowl. Schlabach: Georgia and Ohio State seemed to be on a collision course all season. It’s offense vs. defense. The Big Ten vs. the SEC. Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart. Bring it on. The Buckeyes’ Firepower on offense will test Georgia’s defense in a big way, especially if OSU’s tailbacks are healthy. Georgia’s secondary has had some problems against explosive receivers, and few teams are better at that position than the Buckeyes. Georgia hasn’t been as consistent as last season’s Championship team, but it has risen to the occasion when it mattered most. I don’t think the CFP semifinal game will be any different. Baumgartner: I’m with Hale and Schlabach here: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Most of the national semifinals in the College Football Playoff haven’t been … how do I want to say this? “Competitive.” The Buckeyes are smarting from their fourth-quarter collapse against the Wolverines Thanksgiving weekend and the Bulldogs want to supplant the Crimson Tide as the preeminent program in the sport. Ohio State’s dynamic offense against Georgia’s stout defense is one hell of a nightcap on New Year’s Eve. You have to feel like the Buckeyes coming down to the ATL to face off with the Defending national Champions has the feel and ingredients to provide all of us an instant classic.

Bill Connelly’s updated SP+ rankings have Georgia still at No. 1., with Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4, Tennessee at No. 5, and TCU at No. 6. Georgia is also No. 1 in his Résumé SP+ rankings.

Each week down the stretch, I have also been sharing what I call the résumé SP+ rankings, a look at (1) how the average SP+ top-five team would be projected to perform against a given team’s schedule — in terms of scoring margin (which I cap at 50 points) instead of straight wins and losses — and (2) how the team’s scoring margin compares to that projection. Throw in a seven-point penalty for every loss a team has suffered (because losses matter on the résumé!), and we have what the CFP rankings would look like if SP+ and only SP+ were in charge. With the CFP rankings reveal coming up, here’s the final Résumé SP+ top 15. 1. Georgia (13-0)

2. Michigan (13-0): 5.3 points behind

3. Ohio State (11-1): 10.4 points behind

4. TCU (12-1): 18.1 points behind

5. Tennessee (10-2): 18.4 points behind

6. Alabama (10-2): 19.0 points behind

7. Penn State (10-2): 24.5 points behind

8. USC (11-2): 30.5 points behind

9. Clemson (11-2): 30.7 points behind

10. Kansas State (10-3): 30.8 points behind

11. Tulane (11-2): 31.2 points behind

12. Utah (10-3): 32.8 points behind

13. Washington (10-2): 33.5 points behind

14. Florida State (9-3): 34.9 points behind

15. Oregon (9-3): 36.3 points behind TCU labored through a lot of close games — against a top-25 strength of schedule, it should be noted — but still looked the part of a CFP team and ended up just ahead of a pair of two-loss SEC teams on the list

Connelly also discussed the playoffs, stating his SP+ gives Georgia a 62% chance of getting past Ohio State, with the following odds to win it all:

Georgia 39.0%

Michigan 33.0%

Ohio State 19.5%

TCU 8.5% But while the Tide remain extraordinarily viable, another Georgia title would officially make it feel like Saban is, at best, the second-best current Coach in college football. It would also mean that Smart has won as many rings at Georgia without Saban (two) as Saban has won at Bama without Smart. Smart’s current Georgia team is an absolute load to deal with. The Bulldogs have fought attention span issues in 2022, as Defending Champs are wont to do, and they could certainly use one more consistent/explosive option at wideout. But their offense traps even the most well-prepared defense in a hellscape of leverage, outstanding athletic ability and general meanness. The Georgia defense, meanwhile, somehow lost five starters to the first round of the NFL draft and got better. The Bulldogs hadn’t allowed more than 22 points in a game all season until Saturday’s SEC championship, and of the 30 points LSU scored, 20 came in the second half when the Tigers were down big. This is the most weakness-free team in the CFP, and it will take an extraordinary effort to keep Georgia from winning a second straight title.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the ESPN Power Rankings after Week 14.

On a chaotic conference Championship weekend, Georgia left no doubt about why it’s ranked No. 1. Dominating LSU 50-30 in Atlanta and winning the SEC championship, it felt like a statement game by the Bulldogs heading into the College Football Playoff. The defense smothered Jayden Daniels and Co.; Jalen Carter literally picked Daniels up with one hand; and the Georgia offense, led by Stetson Bennett, was its usual efficient self as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each scored touchdowns — Alex Scarborough

The Dawgs are now preparing to take on Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET and the game will be televised by ESPN.