Georgia football discussed by ESPN after the bye week

Georgia is 7-0, No. 1 in the AP Top 25, No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, and coming off its bye week. ESPN Touched on the Bulldogs this week, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee got all 15 votes, with Michigan getting seven votes, Clemson getting five votes, and Oregon getting three votes. Georgia was the No. 1 seed on four ballots, the No. 2 seed on eight ballots, and the No. 3 seed is three ballots. The Allstate Playoff Predictor gave Georgia the second-highest percent chance of making the CFP, at 69 percent, down from 71 percent last week. Ohio State is first at 81 percent, followed by Georgia, with Clemson third at 62 percent, Alabama fourth at 54 percent, Tennessee fifth at 51 percent, and Michigan sixth with 49 percent.

In the latest Bowl projectionsKyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach now both project Georgia to the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, with Bonagura pitting the Dawgs against TCU and Schlabach projecting them to face off against Clemson. Both also have the Dawgs facing Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Bill Connelly’s updated SP+ rankings have Alabama passing Georgia for No. 2 even after suffering its first loss. His Résumé SP+ still has them at No. 2.

Résumé SP+ It is a look at two things: (1) how the average SP+ top-five team would be projected to perform against your schedule (in terms of scoring margin); and (2) how your scoring margin compares to (1). Throw in a seven-point penalty for every loss a team has suffered, and you can say that this is what the CFP rankings would look like if SP+ were in charge. (Note: Because of the high bar teams have to clear in getting compared to an average top-five team, and because of the loss adjustment, almost every team here ends up with a negative score. It is what it is.) Here is this week’s Résumé SP+ top 15: 1. Ohio State (7-0): +10.8 PPG

2. Georgia (7-0): +7.7

3. Tennessee (7-0): +0.1

4. Michigan (7-0): -2.2

5. Alabama (7-1): -3.6

6. TCU (7-0): -6.5

7. Clemson (8-0): -9.9

8. USC (6-1): -12.9

9. Ole Miss (7-1): -14.3

10. Oregon (6-1): -14.9

11. Oklahoma State (6-1): -15.2

12. Penn State (6-1): -16.3

13. Illinois (6-1): -16.4

14. Syracuse (6-1): -17.4

15. Wake Forest (6-1): -17.7

In the AP Top 25 reactionESPN said of Georgia:

The first seven games of the season were a prelude. Coming out of an off week, the real action for Georgia begins as it plays Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech down the stretch. The one-two punch of Florida and Tennessee could be particularly interesting for the defense as the Gators and Vols have dangerous quarterbacks in Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker, respectively. The fact that star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is still recovering from an MCL injury is concerning. Carter, a potential top pick, hasn’t started since Week 2 and didn’t play the past two games. — Alex Scarborough

Georgia remained No. 2 in the ESPN Power Rankings after Week 8.

With the exception of a close call at Missouri, it has been smooth sailing for Georgia during the first half of the season. Oregon was no contest. Neither were South Carolina, Auburn or Vanderbilt. But we’ll find out more about the Bulldogs’ Championship hopes coming out of an off week as they play Florida in Jacksonville next Saturday and host No. 3 Tennessee the following week. Defending Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson could be an interesting tuneup before the Vols’ Hendon Hooker. — Alex Scarborough

The Dawgs are now preparing to play Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET and the game will be televised by CBS.