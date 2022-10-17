Georgia football discussed by ESPN after 55-0 win over Vanderbilt

Georgia is 7-0, No. 1 in the AP Top 25, No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, and coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt. ESPN Touched on the Bulldogs this week, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee got all 13 votes, with Michigan getting eight votes, Clemson getting four votes, and Oregon getting one vote. Georgia was the No. 1 seed on seven ballots, the No. 2 seed on three ballots, and the No. 3 seed is three ballots. The Allstate Playoff Predictor gave Georgia the second-highest percent chance of making the CFP, at 71 percent, up from 68 percent last week. Ohio State is first at 81 percent, followed by Georgia, with Clemson and Alabama tied for third at 52 percent, and Michigan fifth with 51 percent.

In their Bowl projectionsKyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach now both project Georgia to the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, with Bonagura pitting the Dawgs against TCU and Schlabach projecting them to face off against Clemson. Both also have the Dawgs facing Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Bonagura: For most of the season, there has been a straightforward formula to project the CFP: Georgia, Alabama, Big Ten Champion (Michigan), one other. But with Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, that all goes out the window — and with it goes the assumption that there will be two SEC teams in the CFP. The possibility of that happening remains very good, of course, but the default position this week will be deferred to undefeated conference leaders. With that, here is the menu from which to choose: SEC: Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss; Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan; ACC: Clemson, Syracuse; Big 12: TCU; Pac-12: UCLA. Tennessee made a strong case, but Georgia still gets the nod in the SEC (the teams play each other Nov. 5). Schlabach: Tennessee’s exciting 52-49 upset of Alabama Shook up my top four teams again. Defending national champion Georgia remains No. 1, after shutting out Vanderbilt 55-0 at home. The Bulldogs surrendered only 10 first downs and 150 yards of offense.

Bill Connelly’s updated SP+ rankings have Georgia moving up one spot to No. 2 and his Résumé SP+ also has them at No. 2.

Résumé SP+ It is a look at two things: (1) how the average SP+ top-five team would be projected to perform against your schedule (in terms of scoring margin); and (2) how your scoring margin compares to (1). Throw in a seven-point penalty for every loss a team has suffered, and you can say that this is what the CFP rankings would look like if SP+ were in charge. (Note: Because of the high bar teams have to clear in getting compared to an average top-five team, and because of the loss adjustment, almost every team here ends up with a negative score. It is what it is.) Here is your Résumé SP+ top 15 after seven weeks: 1. Ohio State (6-0): +8.5 PPG

2. Georgia (7-0): +8.3

3. Tennessee (6-0): +0.0

4. Michigan (7-0): -2.0

5. Ole Miss (7-0): -2.9

6. Alabama (6-1): -3.5

7. TCU (6-0): -6.3

8. Clemson (7-0): -8.8

9. Syracuse (6-0): -9.4

10. UCLA (6-0): -11.7

11. UCF (5-1): -13.1

12. USC (6-1): -13.9

13. Texas (5-2): -15.0

14. Illinois (6-1): -16.1

15. Oklahoma State (5-1): -16.4

In the AP Top 25 reactionESPN said of Georgia:

After seven straight weeks of playing, Georgia gets a bye week before taking on Florida in Jacksonville. It’s the start of the Dawgs’ toughest four-game stretch of the season and comes against teams with talented quarterbacks, which means more pressure could be on Georgia’s offense to put points on the board. After Florida (Anthony Richardson), Georgia takes on Tennessee (Hendon Hooker) at home and then goes on the road in back-to-back weeks to face Mississippi State (Will Rogers) and Kentucky (Will Levis). –Chris Lowe

Georgia remained No. 2 in the ESPN Power Rankings after Week 7.

The Dawgs’ only close call to this point, believe it or not, was against Missouri in a game in which they trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter. They came back to win that contest 26-22, and with a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, they moved to 7-0 to begin their title defense season. Defensively, Georgia has been as stout as ever. But on offense, Georgia has been hit and miss in the passing game and is still looking for more explosive plays from its wide receivers. Injuries also have hampered the Dawgs, who have been without their best interior defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, for much of the first half of the season. –Chris Lowe

The Dawgs are on their bye week and will begin preparing to play Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29.