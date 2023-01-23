Georgia Football Continues Super Bowl Streak

For the 22nd year in a row, Georgia will have a former player in the Super Bowl.

With wins by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, at least one Bulldog will make the trip to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Entering this postseason, Georgia was tied with LSU for the nation’s longest streak of former players in the Super Bowl, at 21 consecutive years. LSU will continue their streak, too.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button