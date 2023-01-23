Georgia Football Continues Super Bowl Streak

For the 22nd year in a row, Georgia will have a former player in the Super Bowl.

With wins by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, at least one Bulldog will make the trip to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Entering this postseason, Georgia was tied with LSU for the nation’s longest streak of former players in the Super Bowl, at 21 consecutive years. LSU will continue their streak, too.

Trey Hill – Center – 2nd Season – Cincinnati

Mecole Hardman – Receiver – 4th Season – Kansas City

Malik Herring – Defensive End – 1st Season – Kansas City

Hardman and Herring have both been banged up for much of the season, but were a big part of Kansas City’s early efforts in the year. Hardman had 6 touchdowns through 8 games before going down with an injury that has been listed as a multitude of ailments, but has kept him out.

Herring was an undrafted free agent signing by the Chiefs. They tallied 6 tackles and recovered a fumble before getting hurt.

Trey Hill is currently a backup lineman for the Bengals, but has played in every game since week 6.

Former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield is a member of Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Georgia has a good shot at representation from the NFC as well. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team remaining that does not have a former Bulldog on their roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who blasted the New York Giants 38-7, are the home of former All-Americans Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Davis, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has dealt with injuries during his rookie campaign, but has carved out playing time next to All-Pro Fletcher Cox. Dean has seen his playing time increase as well.

For San Francisco, former Bulldog Charlie Woerner continues to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. Now in his 3rd season with the 49ers, Woerner is a blocking tight end and big special teams contributor.

Up until 2020, the high-water mark was held by Nebraska, who had a player in 26-straight Super Bowls.

