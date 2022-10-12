Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall Recruit in California by 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback Flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.

Robinson is having a monster senior season to date, carrying 126 times for 1,657 yards and 24 touchdowns through the first eight games, averaging over 13 yards per carry. He also has eight catches for 103 yards and two more scores and is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the country. He earned MVP honors at multiple summer camps including the National Preps Showcase in Las Vegas, where he showed off his route running ability and soft hands as a pass catcher. He earned an offer from Georgia on May 17, having already made plans to announce his commitment to UCLA on May 19, but he remained a priority for Dell McGee and now the Assistant has his tailback for the class. The addition of Robinson pushes Georgia into a comfortable spot at No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Class rankings.

247Sports Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins has seen Robinson play and feels he has a bright future at Georgia.

“Big strong physical kid, downhill, vision balance, great hands out of the backfield, advanced route runner for a big back,” Biggins said. “Improved speed, both top end and initial quickness through the hole. Type of guy that can get Stronger and Wears down a defense. Built to be a 25-carry a game type guy.”

