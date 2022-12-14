Georgia football commitment Joenel Aguero earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Tuesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Lynn (Ma.) St. John’s Prep four-star S Joel Aguero saw his rating change from a 96 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Aguero is the No. 32 overall prospect in the country, the nation’s No. 2 safety, and the No. 1 overall Recruit in the state of Massachusetts on 247Sports.

Aguero helped his team to the state championship and led a defense that allowed only 16.6 points per game. The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect committed to Georgia over Miami, Ohio State, Florida, and 23 other offers back in July.

“I feel like it was everything that stood out about Georgia,” Aguero said. “Really, from the first time I went there, I kind of fell in love with the place. I fell in love with the program. The grind. Coach Smart, Coach Muschamp, Coach Fran, I feel like they are all great coaches and they are going to develop me to get to the league. That is the end goal.”

He intends to sign with Georgia next week and enroll next month. Below is the 247Sports Scouting Report for Aguero, from July 15:

“Owns the requisite size of a stout, tone-setting safety who could also drop down to the linebacker level and give you quality snaps. Between 5-11 and 6-0 with plus length and a well-developed build at 200 pounds Entering senior year.

Build and play style of a hammer of a safety, but possesses the athleticism of a true corner. Outstanding combined testing data over multiple exposures.

Flashes terrific linear closing speed and broad pursuit range. Excels playing forward, whether starting over the top and coming down or running the alleys. Triggers especially fast in those situations.

Owns valuable Offensive snaps earlier in high school career with resulting above average ball skills.

Generally smooth and twitchy at the same time, but shows an occasional redirecting hitch in man against higher-end Athletes at receiver. Still possesses athleticism to provide make-up speed. Intense field demeanor. Sometimes sacrifices tackling technique hunting for knockout blows.

Personnel chameleon who should give a defense countless snaps thanks to the ability to stay on the field in myriad scenarios. Athletic and skilled enough to match up, especially with backs and tight ends, and strong and physical enough to stick his nose in the muck and set the tone.

Projects as a potential impact high-major back-seven defender with high-floor immediate competence, but also verified athleticism that should only continue to increase. Could eventually become an early-round NFL Draft target thanks to physical specs and versatility.”

