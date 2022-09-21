Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails a 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.

In July, Woodring competed in the Kohls Kicking National Invitational Scholarship Camp, where they finished first in kickoffs and tied for first in field goals. Woodring averaged 74.5 yards and 3.96 seconds of hang time on 12 kickoff attempts, with a high of 78 yards and 4.20 seconds. Following the camp, Woodring was invited to the Under Armor All America Game and last month he was named the No. 1 kicker by Kohls Kicking, matching his ranking on 247Sports. Woodring camped at Georgia on June 2 before camping and earning an offer from Alabama later that month. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound specialist received word that Georgia had extended him a scholarship, its only kicker offer of the cycle and four days later, Woodring chose to commit to the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide.

Woodring was named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-American first-team selection after making 54 of 55 PATs and 14-of-19 field goal attempts his junior season, including a school-record kick from 56 yards. They had 66 touchbacks on 76 kickoffs as well.

Kohl’s Kicking updated their evaluation of Woodring below.

“Woodring won a spot in the Under Armor All-American Game at the National Invitational Scholarship Camp. They won the kick-off charts and also finished first on the field goal charts in July of 2022. In January, they scored an impressive 114 points on kickoffs. In December he scored 14 of 15 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 110. Woodring also competed very well at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in July of 2021. He scored 29 points out of 36 over the 2 days of field goal charting which was one of the top scores at camp. He generates a lot of energy into his kick-offs and it showed where he finished second in his class for average distance and hang-time for a combined total of 109.75 points. Woodring is one of the best prospects in the 2023 class and we expect big things for him in college!“

