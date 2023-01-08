Georgia Football Co-Defensive Coordinators Preview TCU

Georgia’s co-defensive coordinators, Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, sat down with members of the press during Saturday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day.

Muschamp and Schumann took turns previewing TCU’s offense, led by Heisman Finalist Max Duggan.

“Well, very explosive offense. I think they lead the country in explosive plays at 50 yards or more. I think they’re second in 40 yard plays or more. Very experienced team. You’ve got close to 200 snaps on their Offensive line. Depending on what personnel grouping you’re looking at, you know, nine starters that are seniors.” said Muschamp.

