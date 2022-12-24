Georgia football cannot be cooled off on the recruiting trail

Georgia football had an impressive week on the recruiting trail and through Gathering players in the transfer portal. The Dawgs have so much momentum riding with them now that it’s impressive to watch. This three-day early signing period brought in some incredible talent to the roster, and it just shows how dominant the Dawgs are on the trail right now.

They may have more commitments coming as there are a few transfer Portal targets the Dawgs want on the roster. Not to mention this momentum will carry into the February signing day. Georgia won’t likely overtake Alabama for the No.1 overall recruiting class, but it’s still one of the strongest the Dawgs have signed.

Head Coach Kirby Smart has a great staff around him that understands what the Mindset of success is, so right now, this is a great recipe for that. This recruiting class shows that, and it shows that even though Georgia doesn’t always use the Portal when it does, it settles for nothing but the top targets.

Georgia football doesn’t care about the temperature because they are red hot with momentum.

There is a running back and cornerback that Georgia is looking at in the portal. At least one of those guys could come to Georgia, but the Dawgs may find a way to take both or a different running back. It all depends right now, but the Dawgs are still fighting hard for the right players in the portal.

Not to mention, the Dawgs are also fighting for the right high school kids to close out the 2023 class in February. Duce Robinson comes to mind — the Dawgs could land him if they continue to fight for him. Georgia has one to two games coming up that could really sway guys to commit to the G.

The Dawgs are Unstoppable right now, and if the next two games go how it should, then Georgia could have even more success on this front.