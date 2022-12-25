Georgia Football Bowl Trivia – Sports Illustrated Georgia Bulldogs News, Analysis and More

The No. 1 The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for a College Football Playoff’s Semifinal Matchup with Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Before we get to that Massive New Year’s Eve showdown, Let’s refresh out knowledge of Georgia’s long Bowl history. The Bulldogs hold the nation’s longest-current streak of Bowl game Appearances with 26. How much do you remember about Georgia’s historic postseason play?

1. Which Bowl game has Georgia appeared in the most?

2. Georgia’s Bowl record for points scored is 54. Which Bowl did it happen in?

3. This former Bulldog holds the Georgia records for: Most Passing Attempts in a Bowl Game and Most Receptions in a Bowl Game.

4. This kicker nailed 4 field goals and 2 extra points in Georgia’s 2003 Sugar Bowl win over Florida State.

5. In which Bowl game did Georgia’s Nick Chubb run for a program bowl-record 266 yards?

6. This corner and return specialist took a punt 92 yards to the house against Michigan State in the 2012 Outback Bowl.

7. Georgia lost to this future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback in the 1982 Sugar Bowl.

8. Not surprisingly, Georgia’s Bowl records for passing yards and longest reception came in the same game. Which players combined for the records?

9. This Georgia running back holds the program record for most rushing attempts in a Bowl game with 36.

10. Georgia has played a Bowl game in Atlanta 8 times; 5 times in the Peach Bowl, 1 time in the CFP National Championship, 1 time in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, and 1 time in this NY6/BCS Bowl that had to be moved to Atlanta for one year.

Answers

Sugar Bowl (11). Georgia most recently played in the Sugar Bowl in 2020. The Peach Bowl comes in at No. 2 with six appearances, including Georgia’s upcoming Matchup with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The 2017 Rose Bowl. Georgia reached 54 on Sony Michel’s walk-off score in OT that sent the Bulldogs to the CFP National Championship. Hines Ward. As a quarterback, Ward attempted 59 passes in Georgia’s 1995 Peach Bowl loss to Virginia. As a receiver, he hauled in 12 catches* in the Bulldogs’ 1998 win in the Outback Bowl vs Wisconsin. (*George Pickens is tied for the record with 12 receptions in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.) Billy Bennett. 2014 Belk Bowl. Brandon Boy too. Dan Marino – Pitt. Aaron Murray (427 yards) and Chris Conley (87-yard reception) in the 2013 Capital One Bowl. Herschel Walker. Led by Walker’s effort, the Bulldogs took down Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar, winning the national championship. Sugar Bowl. In January of 2006, the Sugar Bowl had to be moved from New Orleans to Atlanta due to the continuing impact of Hurricane Katrina. Led by Pat White and Steve Slayton, West Virginia would jump out to a big lead and hang on to beat Georgia 38-35.

