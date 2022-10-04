Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 6 game

The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the Week 6 game. Georgia has not lost to Auburn since the 2017 season and has not lost at home to Auburn since the 2005 season. Auburn enters the game with a 3-2 record. Georgia football-Auburn live updates, practice notes

6 pm update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with reporters. They will be followed by Nazir Stackhouse and Tykee Smith. “Naz, Zion, Bear, Bill Norton, Warren Brinson, those are the interior guys.” — Smart is replacing Jalen Carter

“He’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s extremely bright and very conscious.” — Smart is Tykee Smith

“He’s been a big part of success inside.” —

“Chaz is dealing with a hamstring last week. He’s fighting back this week. It’s not as bad as Nyland’s. Don’t know when he’ll be back.” — Smart is Chaz Chambliss.

“I hate it for Jalen. He’s a guy who is very talented. They played on adrenaline in the Oregon game. Tough is the only way to put it. Our mantra is next man up.” —

“He’s been great, he’s been very vocal. Energetic passionate guy. That’s a big part of being a young player is knowing how and when to apply his energy.” — Smart is Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

“He makes Mistakes each and every practice and he keeps chopping. He doesn’t let one mistake keep him down. I’m really proud of his maturity and I think he’s going to be a leader for us.” — Smart is Malaki Starks

“Tate has been great, he hasn’t complained about it any. It is a hard injury to get over. I would still say that he’s not at 100 percent. He gives us everything he’s got.” — Smart is Tate Ratledge.

“Smael is struggling. He had an ankle and he’s been hurting a little bit. He’s been in a brace. We’ve got several guys hurting a little bit.” — Smart is Smael Mondon.

“He practices really hard regardless of what his role is.” — Smart is Javon Bullard.

“Never stick it out unless it’s fourth down. We’ll take that risk on fourth down, but with another down you never stick that ball out. We’ve had guys do it too. It’s not like anyone is immune to it. You don’t want players to do it.” — Smart is Brock Bowers not sticking the ball out.

“I feel much better. They hit some good speeds yesterday. Made some good cuts. It looks very promising from what I saw yesterday of him running. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up and it’s going to be by committee at a lot of spots this week.” — Smart is AD Mitchell.

“He’s missed so much time, he’s developing as a receiver. If you take all the time out, he’s still probably been out more than he’s been in as a receiver.” — Smart is Arian Smith.

“Kenny’s been great. Not getting hit again has been really good for him.” — Smart is Kenny McIntosh. 12 pm update: Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with Reporters shortly. “I think the tradition with this game has been incredible. I’m expecting our fans to give us an electric atmosphere.” — Smart is Auburn.

“The thing is to keep him with us. Have him be a part of the connection.” — Smart is why Arik Gilbert traveled.

“You have to perform under great pressure repeatedly. The road games are really hard. Momentum is a really powerful thing.” –Smart on the second half.

“He’s been really clutch. What he does, he does really well. His plays he made the other night were really clutch. We have to have some depth at that position.”

“We thought AD was close last week. We’re hopeful he’s able to go this week. He’s much closer this week than last week.” — Smart is AD Mitchell.

“Some of those youthful anxiety playing in that atmosphere for the first time. There’s a lot of youth there. It was a great opportunity for those guys. We have to start faster and better.” — Smart on the youth on this Georgia team.

“I don’t look at it as a trim up. We don’t play three guys at wide receiver last time I checked. It has a lot to do with conditioning and stamina. We want to play the best five. We feel like guys who play winning football should play. It’s not totally on the Offensive line.” — Smart on the Offensive line.

“Smael has an ankle sprain but we think he’ll be fine.” — Smart is linebacker Smael Mondon.

“Sometimes you just get whipped.” — Smart on Georgia’s Offensive line.

“We’re expecting to get Javon back this week. Tykee will continue to play star as he has recently. They complement each other really well. We’re hoping they continue to do so.” Smart is Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith.

“It’s not the best thing for our profession, but it comes with the territory. For a lot of us it isn’t about the money, it’s about the opportunity to be around young players.” — on the recent firings.

“I’m disappointed on a player that would take to anyone on the other team.” — Smart on the pregame jawing with Jalen Carter and the Missouri team.

“They’re fast, they’re physical. Two elite edge guys. They played really, really hard. They scratch off and play with confidence. I know just about every other player on that defense and they’re good football players.” — Smart on the Auburn defense. The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers this week. Auburn is coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU this past weekend. Meanwhile, Georgia needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to come away with a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs trailed for nearly the entire game before scoring the game’s final points with 4:03 remaining. Much of the evening saw Georgia struggle to score in the red zone. The Bulldogs had to settle for field goals on their first three trips of the evening. The Bulldogs also struggled to run the ball for most of the game, before finally getting things going in the fourth quarter. “The atmosphere they had tonight, some kudos, too,” Smart said after the Missouri game. “They played really physical, really hard and whipped our butt up front, but I’m proud of the way our guys played. When we had to run it, that was about the only time we could run it when we had to.” Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the country, dropping out of the top spot following its game against the Tigers. The Bulldogs are still 5-0 on the season but between the Missouri and Kent State games have caused some worries about the Bulldogs. Georgia football injury report for game against Auburn Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)

Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)

Javon Bullard (suspension, questionable)

Chaz Chambliss (undisclosed, questionable)

Warren Brinson (groin, probable)

Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)

Arian Smith (ankle, probable) Georgia football-Auburn game time The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 pm ET kick. Georgia football-Auburn TV channel