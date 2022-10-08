Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 6 game (Oct. 8, 2022)

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 6 football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how you can stream or watch the game online. Georgia is coming off a 26-22 win over Missouri, while Auburn enters coming off a home loss to LSU. The Tigers have not won in Athens since 2005. Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 pm ET start. Georgia football-Auburn TV Channel for Week 6 game The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS. Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel and Sheree Bururus will be calling the game. Georgia football-Auburn how to watch online for Week 6 game You can watch the game via the CBS Sports App. Click here for the link to the game. Georgia football-Auburn odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game The Georgia Bulldogs are a 29.5-point favorite against the Auburn Tigers according to MyBookie. The over/under for the game is 49.5 points. Georgia is 2-3 against the spread on the season and 0-2 at home against the number. What Georgia football Coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn On Auburn’s defense… “They’re fast, physical, playing really hard. Two elite edge guys. Some athletic linebackers. They played really, really hard. I mean, just call it what it is. They scratch off and play with confidence. They’re Flying around. I mean, I know almost every single player is on that defense and they’re good football players.”

On Auburn running back Tank Bigsby… “He’s explosive. He is a great guy out of the backfield to catch the ball. He catches screens well. He is vertical on his run game. He is tough. Yards after contact. He’s one of those backs, that like the good ones, they get better with their carries. He’s extremely physical and runs with a low pad level, and is one of these particular SEC backs that you better bring your lunch pail when you come to tackle them.” Is Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford… “That’s a young man we recruited and came over and visited us several times. He is a tremendous athlete. Coach B-Mac had him at Oregon when he was there and talked about how phenomenal an athlete he is. They worked out with the receivers and athletes. Didn’t even work out with the quarterbacks during a lot of their conditioning program. You see it on tape. He is really special in terms of twitch, being elusive. His best plays are sometimes plays that end up being broken plays. The guy can take off and really hurt you, beat you with his arm, especially on scrambles. They had a huge play last week off a scramble play. So being disciplined in your rush lanes, being disciplined in your coverage responsibilities when a quarterback scrambles will probably happen more often this week than most weeks because of the athlete he is.” On Auburn’s fast starts to SEC matchups… “I don’t know how to answer that. The only game that I am relevant to is this year. After we played them last year, I don’t really know what games you are referencing, and I didn’t watch them probably. This year’s games, they have started fast. They started fast against LSU, jumped up on Missouri, as well. They have a good plan, and they’re well-coached, playing at home. There’s a lot of things that factor into that.” Georgia football injury report against Auburn Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Jalen Carter (knee, out)

Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)

Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)

Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)

Warren Brinson (groin, probable)

Arian Smith (ankle, probable)