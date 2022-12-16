Georgia Football Appearing Active in the NCAA Transfer Portal

While Georgia gets prepared for their playoff battle with Ohio State, there is another battle that is raging on in the CFB world. The transfer portal. Schools are flocking to the Portal to add some Veteran Commodities to their teams, and UGA is no different.

Here is the latest intel from the portal.

Two-Team Battle Brewing for Rara Thomas…

As we have reported from the beginning, UGA is pushing for Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas. The Dawgs have offered and got him on campus. By all accounts, he enjoyed his visit to Athens and UGA is making him feel like a priority. However, there is one other team that is firmly in the picture, Auburn.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button