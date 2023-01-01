Georgia football among top schools for 5-star DB Ellis Robinson

Five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV has named his trimmed down his list of top schools. The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools for the elite junior cornerback recruit. The class of 2024 cornerback is ranked as a five-star recruit and is the junior class’s top-ranked player at his position.

Who is Ellis Robinson IV? The talented cornerback plays high school football for one of the best high school programs in the country at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Georgia has several players on its roster that are from IMG Academy, including former five-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

The five-star defensive back is the No. 6 Recruit in Florida in the class of 2024. Robinson IV is the No. 13 Recruit in the country.

Georgia and Kirby Smart are favored to land a commitment from Robinson IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back considers Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, LSU, and Miami to be his top schools. Robinson IV plans to focus on these five schools moving forward.

The IMG Academy star has over numerous Scholarship offers. Robinson IV played for New Rochelle Iona Prep in New York before joining IMG Academy.

The junior has taken recent visits to Penn State, Alabama, and Georgia. Colorado and Deion Sanders recently entered the mix for the five-star defensive back after the Buffaloes extended a Scholarship offer to Robinson IV on Dec. 24.

Ellis Robinson IV announced his top five schools via Twitter:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

More!

Georgia facing former UGA DL Tymon Mitchell in national championship

Georgia vs. Ohio State Peach Bowl preview central

Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack comments on Ohio State’s Firepower ahead of the Peach Bowl

Paul Finebaum asked what another Championship for UGA would mean: ‘There’s a new king in college football’

Georgia vs. Ohio State: UGA Releases Peach Bowl hype video

Story Originally appeared on UGA Wire