Georgia football adds Kyron Jones on signing day

Georgia, already with the No. 2 class in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings, added to its Haul on signing day with Charlotte (NC) Christian athlete Kyron Jones. The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect, formerly an NC State running back commitment, is expected to play defensive back at Georgia. He is the 25th member of Georgia’s class and has officially signed with the Dawgs.

“The opportunity to play for a great program and attend a great school like Georgia is a dream,” Jones told 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong heading into his Georgia official visit earlier this month. “To have an opportunity to compete every day with some of the best players in the country and play in a conference as good as the SEC is something to really think about. I would be getting the opportunity to play highly-competitive football not far from home with my family getting to see me is exciting to think about.”

Jones averaged over 10 yards per carry as a senior, gaining 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns with another three receiving scores while also registering 43 tackles and three passes defended. Jones joins a loaded secondary class for first-year assistants Fran Brown and Will Muschampone that already signed Central (Ala.) Phenix five-star AJ HarrisDanvers (Mass.) St. John’s Prep four-star safety Joel AgueroMiami Gulliver four-star Daniel HarrisCharlotte (NC) Providence Day School four-star Chris Pealand Las Vegas four-star Justyn Rhett. Below is the 247Sports Scouting Report from August 31.

“Good build with above average height. Will easily play north of 200 pounds in college thanks to long-levered frame and bulking capacity.

Excellent track athlete. Won North Carolina DI state Championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters as a junior in May 2022. Initial downhill Acceleration reflective of that speed. First 10-20 yards are explosive. Displays adequate short-area agility at lower gears. Gains yardage after contact despite upright gait.

“Good production as a junior with 900-plus rushing yards on encouraging per-carry rate (8.7). Also showed pass-catching ability in limited opportunities, played significant defensive snaps, and contributed in return game. Open-field gear generally not reflective of outstanding Sprint data (sub-11.00 100, sub-22.00 200). Can Squeeze more of that track juice out at the top end. Stiff-hipped at times and gears down to redirect at higher speeds.

“Testing data across multiple offseasons has been mixed. Power Five-caliber running back prospect with impressive physical tools and hard-to-beat track profile. May need time to develop, but the long-term ceiling could be particularly high — that of an impact college player, possible NFL Draft candidate — if everything comes together.”

