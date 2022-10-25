Georgia football adds another elite DB Recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs and head Coach Kirby Smart continue to add pieces to the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Georgia football currently has 22 commitments in the class of 2023.

Georgia’s latest commitment is from four-star defensive back Chris Peal, who plays high school football for Providence Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bulldogs have done an excellent job of recruiting North Carolina in recent years.

Chris Peal committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Michigan, NC State, and South Carolina. Peal is the fifth defensive back in the class of 2023 to commit to Georgia football. Georgia defensive backs Coach Fran Brown has done an excellent job of recruiting elite talent this recruiting cycle.

Chris Peal is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back and is the third-ranked recruit in North Carolina. The four-star is the No. 177 Recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Peal committed to the Bulldogs: