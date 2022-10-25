Georgia football adds another elite DB Recruit
The Georgia Bulldogs and head Coach Kirby Smart continue to add pieces to the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Georgia football currently has 22 commitments in the class of 2023.
Georgia’s latest commitment is from four-star defensive back Chris Peal, who plays high school football for Providence Day in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bulldogs have done an excellent job of recruiting North Carolina in recent years.
Chris Peal committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Michigan, NC State, and South Carolina. Peal is the fifth defensive back in the class of 2023 to commit to Georgia football. Georgia defensive backs Coach Fran Brown has done an excellent job of recruiting elite talent this recruiting cycle.
Chris Peal is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back and is the third-ranked recruit in North Carolina. The four-star is the No. 177 Recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.
Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Peal committed to the Bulldogs:
Peal’s commitment
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chris Peal has Committed to Georgia!
The 6’1 190 CB from Charlotte, NC chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State.
The Top 75 player joins Georgia’s No. 2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🐶https://t.co/Sr4dUYiYGX pic.twitter.com/PuwwNUJmFo
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 23, 2022
UGA continues to Recruit North Carolina well
Boom! 4⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ CB Chris Peal out of NC has committed to the Georgia!
Go Dawgs!!!! pic.twitter.com/PtRC8QQ7TK
— 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) October 23, 2022
Georgia adds a fifth highly-rated defensive back
2023 four-star CB Chris Peal from Charlotte has committed to #UGA. He’s the fifth defensive back in Georgia’s 2023 class, which is No. 2 nationally currently.
— McClain (@McclainBaxley) October 23, 2022
UGA’s 2023 DB Class:
Joel Aguero (98.1)
AJ Harris (98.5)
Daniel Harris (93.6)
Chris Peal (92.7)
Justyn Rhett (92.7)
The average of this class is 95.12. The 2022 class DB average was 96.1. Coach Smart is loading up with elite Talent in back to back years. #GoDawgs
— Scott Green (@WSGreenJr) October 24, 2022
UGA staff reacts
Yesterday one of my YOUNG KINGS👑 wanted to join the crew‼️
🗣ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ Young Kings coming together from all over to achieve the same goal…..to be GREAT‼️ #GoDawgs #KeepItG23
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) October 24, 2022
Go Dawgs!!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 23, 2022
