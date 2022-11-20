Georgia football aces its SEC ‘gauntlet’ knowing it has more work to do in the 2022 season

But when you step back and examine what Georgia just did in the totality of that four-game stretch, it’s hard not to come away impressed with what Georgia just did.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When you look at each individual game Georgia played over the previous month, you certainly pick nits within each performance. Clock management, goalline execution and turnovers were all issues at one point or another in games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Yet with all that turnover and change, Georgia remains a constant force in college football.

“The leaders on this team stand up — I asked them before we left to come here in the team meeting, ‘What makes you different than last year’s team?’ And they said, ‘Our response to adversity,'” Smart said. “They’re playing for a chance to be the winningest team, one of the first teams to ever do the two undefeated [regular seasons]the chance to dominate on the road, the chance to win on a four-game stretch that I don’t know that I’ve seen a four-game stretch quite like that one in our league.”

“They did it — like, they owned it and I’m proud of them.”

Georgia won’t celebrate its current accomplishments too much though. The Bulldogs know they have bigger things to play for in the coming weeks. A game against a suddenly hot Georgia Tech team awaits next week before the SEC Championship game against LSU.

For all Georgia did last year, that team didn’t win the SEC. This team knows that and looks forward to accomplishing said feat after having gone 8-0 against SEC foes so far this season.

The team has a chance to leave its mark on college football as an undoubted champion. It can’t get there though until the final game is played and the clock reads zero.