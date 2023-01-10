Georgia Dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

TCU came in the clear underdog on Monday night, and yet even the biggest Bulldogs fan might not have predicted how the first half went.

Bennett capped off an impressive opening drive with a touchdown run, a 21-yard dash that flashed some eye-catching speed from the QB, a great kick-out block from left tackle Broderick Jones and some poor eye discipline from the TCU defense, which keyed on running back Daijun Edwards on the read-option.

After falling behind 10-0, Duggan hit Speedy wide receiver Derius Davis for a 60-yard gain, although Davis had to come back for the underthrown pass. With the catch, Davis was able to atone for his fumble the series prior that led to a Georgia field goal. The Horned Frogs would cap off that 75-yard drive — their best of the night — and make it a 10-7 game.

But Georgia just Relentlessly attacked early and often, Refusing to let TCU get fully off the mat. The Bulldogs gained 11 yards on three straight plays, showing just how mismatched the Horned Frogs were on defense. And that was before Bennett hit a wide-open Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown.

It got Worse quickly for TCU. The Bulldogs outscored the Frogs, 21-0 in the second quarter to take a 38-7 Halftime lead. Bennett capped the brilliant first half with a TD Strike to Adonai Mitchell, who made a one-handed grab. It was quite a departure from the first half in the semifinal game against Ohio State, when Smart said Bennett needed to settle down at halftime.

What helped was that Georgia’s defense dominated TCU early in a way it could not against LSU in the SEC Championship Game or against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. It was a shockingly poor night for Duggan, but also for TCU receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston was shadowed early by Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo — who had a rough game against the Buckeyes — and was held to just one three-yard reception on Monday. Duggan appeared to overthrow Johnston for what could have been a big gain but ended up in the arms of Georgia’s Javon Bullard, one of his two interceptions in the game.