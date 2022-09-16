Georgia Bulldogs football strength staff celebrates South Carolina game with volume bench press

With Georgia set to play in its 2022 SEC opener at South Carolina, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their Weekly video series entitled “#throwdownthursday,” in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them.

Bulldogs’ strength staff members Scott Sinclair (hired by Kirby Smart upon his arrival), Tersoo Uhaa (hired in 2020), Assistant Jordan Barber (hired in January), and Assistant Lonnie Brown (hired in March) showcase South Carolina being the closest SEC opponent to Georgia (135 miles) by bench pressing 135 pounds 135 times in 135 seconds. Check out their latest efforts in the video below.

Georgia, No. 2 in the Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, is set to face South Carolina on the road. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC and ESPN is set to televise the conference matchup. Georgia is coming off a 33-0 win over Samford and the Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss at Arkansas. Georgia is considered a 24.5-point road favorite over South Carolina and is given a 91.2 percent chance of winning the game by ESPN’s FPI. Georgia leads the all-time series 53-18-2, but the Gamecocks delivered one of the biggest upsets in recent memory three years ago, upending the Dawgs 20-17 in double overtime. Last year saw Georgia beat South Carolina 40-13 in Athens on its way to a National Championship.

“It’s on to South Carolina for us, an SEC East Rival that we get to play each and every year,” Smart said on Monday. “Going into an extremely tough environment to play in with a lot of guys that haven’t played in any kind of environment like that. You know, the Mercedes game was probably 70/80 percent Georgia fans. So it will be our first chance to play on the road, first chance to play an SEC opponent. And looking forward to an opportunity to play these guys.”

