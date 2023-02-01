Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ

Wednesday doesn’t look like it will be a very busy day for Georgia. There are, however, three names to watch for the Bulldogs as the February signing period officially opens:

Five-star TE Duce Robinson

Georgia tight ends Coach Todd Hartley helped Reload the tight end room in December by signing four-stars Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie. While both Spurlin and Luckie have a ton of promise, Hartley and the Bulldogs are chasing a big tight end from out west.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Robinson stands as the No. 1 tight end in the country, and his services are highly coveted by a number of schools. It looks like Georgia and USC are the frontrunners to land Robinson, but we may not get an answer today — multiple reports are indicating Robinson will wait to make his final decision.

A premier baseball prospect as well, Robinson will hear his name called in June’s MLB Draft. That part of the equation seems to be complicating things as he looks to choose a school.

Four-star TE Walker Lyons

Another Talented tight end from out west, the Folsom, California native was a one-time Stanford commit before Backing off his pledge upon David Shaw‘s departure as head coach.

Georgia seems to have gained steam in the recruitment of the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Lyons’ commitment, but he may also wait to make a decision on college. Lyons is coming up on his Mormon mission that will push his arrival to college back until roughly August 2024. Lyons could go ahead and make it official with a school today, or he could bide his time given he won’t be joining the program he chooses Anytime soon.

Three-star OT Jamal Meriweather

The most likely player to sign with Georgia today is a three-star Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweatherthe team’s Lone verbal commitment who has yet to officially sign.

Meriweather had been a UCF commit for roughly eight months before flipping his commitment to Georgia on Dec. 5.

“First, I would like to thank the University of Georgia Central Florida’s staff for taking the time to recruit me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the program, especially Gus Malzahn, Coach Hand, William Lee, Alex Mathis,” The Brunswick native wrote on social media. “However, after talking with my family, I have chosen to de-commit from the University of Central Florida. I wish you all the best. With that being said, I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Georgia as well as closing my recruitment 100 percent. GoDawgs.”

Meriweather became the fifth Offensive lineman in the 2023 class to commit to playing for Georgia Assistant Stacy Searlesjoining Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 Offensive tackle Monroe FreelingFairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star Offensive tackle Bo HughleyColumbus (Ga.) Carver four-star interior Offensive lineman Kelton Smithand Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. The other four linemen all signed with the Bulldogs during the early signing period.

Meriweather was named one of the OL MVPs at the Lowndes MVP Camp last February then served as Brunswick’s starting right tackle that fall. With Meriweather’s help, the Pirates went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs.