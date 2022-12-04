Georgia blocked field goal return: Explaining rule that led to Bulldogs TD vs. LSU in SEC title game

Top-ranked Georgia jumped out to a 7-0 lead vs. No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship game is one of the rarest scoring plays in college football: a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown.

The touchdown was impressive on two fronts — not only Nazir Stackhouse getting his hands to block Damian Ramos’ 32-yard kick, but also Christopher Smith having the wherewithal to pick up a live ball.

Smith caught LSU’s special teams unawares, and that resulted in an unimpeded 95-yard scoring return:

What a smart play by Christopher Smith. Just waited for everyone and then took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/o1WtbQJNkU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

It seems as if LSU’s field goal team was unaware the ball was still alive and that Georgia could return it. The NCAA rulebook allows for “receiving teams” to recover such kicks in specific circumstances.

What is the blocked field goal rule?

NCAA Rule 6, Article 5 allows for any team that receives a kick or recovers a blocked kick to keep it in play:

If a player of the receiving team catches or recovers a scrimmage kick, the ball continues in play (Exceptions: Rules 4-1-3-g, 6-3-9, 6-5-1 and 2) (AR 8-4 -2-V).

CBS rules Analyst Gene Steratore also noted on the broadcast that officials can call blocked kicks dead in the event that they come to a complete stop and there are no players in the vicinity to recover it. Video of the play clearly shows the ball did not come to a complete stop while Smith waited for LSU players to clear out.

With that, Georgia jumped out to a quick lead not only for understanding the rules, but also by capitalizing on the fact LSU didn’t.