Georgia basketball’s full 2022-2023 schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs’ basketball team has undergone a lot of changes this offseason. Georgia’s full basketball schedule has been announced for the 2022-2023 season.
The Bulldogs Hired former Florida basketball Coach Mike White this offseason. Additionally, Georgia added six transfers via the transfer portal. Most of the Bulldogs’ transfers have NCAA tournament experience
Braelen Bridges, Jaxon Etter, Jailyn Ingram, Kario Oquendo, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim are all experienced players that returned from last season’s squad.
Georgia is coming off a tough 6-26 season, but has a more talented roster this season and should be more entertaining to watch.
Here’s Georgia’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season:
Nov. 7: Western Carolina (home)
Nov. 11: Wake Forest (road)
Nov. 14: Miami Ohio (Athens)
Nov. 18: Bucknell (Athens)
Nov. 21: St. Joseph’s (Daytona Beach, Florida)
Nov. 22: South Florida/UAB (Daytona Beach, Florida)
Nov. 27: East Tennessee State (home)
Nov. 30: Hampton (home)
December 2: FAMU (home)
December 6: Georgia Tech (away)
December 18: Notre Dame (Atlanta, Georgia)
December 21: Chattanooga (home)
December 30: Rider (male)
Jan. 4: Auburn (home)
Jan. 7: Florida (away)
Jan. 11: Mississippi State (home)
Jan. 14: Ole Miss (away)
Jan. 17: Kentucky (away)
Jan. 21: Vanderbilt (home)
Jan. 25: Tennessee (away)
Jan. 28: South Carolina (home)
February 1: Auburn (away)
February 4: Texas A&M (home)
February 7: Ole Miss (home)
February 11: Kentucky (home)
February 14: LSU (home)
Feb 18: Alabama (away)
February 21: Arkansas (away)
February 25: Missouri (home)
February 28: Florida (home)
Mar. 4: South Carolina (away)
Mar. 8-12: SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)
