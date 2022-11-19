Georgia basketball without Kario Oquendo, bench effort Spurs 65-61 win over Bucknell

UGA (3-1) used an 11-0 second half run to top Bucknell 65-61 and improve to 3-0 at Stegeman Coliseum.

ATHENS – Georgia basketball squeezed out a Friday night win without preseason All-SEC selection Kario Oquendo, who was scratched shortly before the game with a sore knee.

The Bulldog bench’s 28 points helped bridge the gap left by Oquendo. Jabri Abdur Rahim, Frank Ansalem, and Jaxon Etter combined for 26 of those points.

“I liked the aura on the bench tonight in terms of guys being ready to go,” Georgia Coach Mike White said. “If we don’t get that production from our bench tonight, we’d be in trouble.”

It was a Hallmark game for Etter, who announced to the team earlier this week that he was awarded a scholarship. The senior guard, who contributed 8 points and a rebound in the win, turned down numerous Scholarship offers to walk on at Georgia in 2019.

“I was dreaming, literally dreaming about that at night, about how [the announcement] would go down,” Etter said. “The Dreams weren’t anything close to what it actually was.”

It was Terry Roberts that led the way for UGA, though. The Bradley transfer, who was dealing with sickness throughout the game, had 20 points with 6 assists and 9 rebounds.

Roberts has led the team in scoring in each of Georgia’s last three contests. The senior guard is averaging 15.8 points per game.