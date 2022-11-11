Georgia Basketball vs Wake Forest Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina as they begin their road schedule against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. This will be just the 7th time in program history that the two teams will meet on the court and the first time in nearly 15 years. Georgia currently leads the series 4-2 and holds a 2-game winning streak.

Georgia is on a mission to improve from their disastrous 2021 season, in which they finished 6-26, lost all 10 of their away games, and eventually fired head Coach Tom Crean. New head Coach Mike White began his Inaugural season with the Bulldogs in a positive fashion, leading them to a (1-0) record after defeating Western Carolina 68-55 this past Monday. However, Georgia will be up against a much tougher opponent in Wake Forest, a team that won 18 of their 20 home contests last season.

