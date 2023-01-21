Georgia basketball misses last shot, falls 85-82 to Vanderbilt

Rahim received an inbound pass from Terry Roberts with just 3.9 seconds remaining, spun and missed the game’s final shot off the back iron as the buzzer sounded.

ATHENS – Jabri Abdur Rahim had a chance but could not sink a potential game-tying shot as Georgia basketball took its first home loss of the season.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) scored to pull within one possession of Vanderbilt six times in the second half but never took a lead in an 85-82 loss at Stegeman Coliseum.

UGA did use an 11-0 run to cut a 77-65 deficit to just one point at the 2:13 mark. The Commodores (10-9, 3-3) needed to be perfect from the foul line and were, sinking all eight of their free throw attempts to seal the win.

It was still an incredible game for Abdur Rahim, who finished with a career-high 21 points, a rebound and an assist. Abdur Rahim also shot 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt’s fast start helped it take a 44-36 lead into halftime. The Commodores sank 8 of their first 13 shots, at one point using a 10-0 run to build a lead it never surrendered.

Georgia, which made 3 of its first 15 attempts, found a rhythm in the half’s last 12 minutes. Abdur Rahim’s Trifecta of first half 3-pointers kept the Bulldogs nipping at Vanderbilt’s heels.

Abdur Rahim finished the half leading the team with 11 points.