Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC

The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season in front of a sellout home crowd of 10,523.

The win marked Georgia’s fourth season winning 10 games before the new year in school history.

Georgia Coach Mike White’s first non-conference campaign in Athens was highlighted by his team’s upset of Notre Dame on Dec. 18. The Bulldogs, who entered as 3.5-point underdogs, physically dominated the Fighting Irish in a 77-62 statement win.

The win was especially influential considering UGA’s previous game, which was played 12 days prior, ended in a heartbreaking loss at Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs finished the year by fighting for three late-game victories to reach the 10-win mark.

The high-riding Bulldogs now face a daunting 18-game SEC schedule that includes road games at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

UGA will look to shock the conference in its SEC opener when it hosts No. 20-ranked Auburn at 6:30 pm on Jan. 4, 2023. Georgia will also try to avenge a controversial 74-72 loss to the Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum last season.

Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo co-led the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece, collectively shooting 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Jabri Abdur Rahim sank 5 of 8 3-point attempts to finish with 15 points of his own.