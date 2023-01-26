Georgia basketball looking to ‘manufacture’ points, upset hopes at No. 4 Tennessee Tonight

Not only are the Bulldogs a 16-point underdog against No. 4-ranked Tennessee, but Thompson-Boling Arena has been White’s personal House of Horrors.

White is 0-11 in Knoxville, 0-6 while head coach at Florida, 0-3 as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and 0-2 in road games at Tennessee during his playing days with the Rebels.

That history, of course, doesn’t figure to translate to the Georgia basketball players, but the talents and defense of this Vols’ team likely will.

Tennessee has the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country per KenPom, allowing only 83.8 points per 100 possessions and it leads the Division I Ranks in overall field-goal percentage defense (.342) and 3-point defense in Division I (.218) .

“They are one of the best defenses that I have scouted,” White said. “Their numbers are staggering… it is ridiculous how they defend the three, how they defend the twos, how often they turn you over, how they defend actions, their connectivity, their physicality.

“This is a team that could potentially win the whole thing.

Georgia (13-6, 3-3 SEC) is coming off consecutive losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt.