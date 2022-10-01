Georgia basketball lands commitment from 4-star PF

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a second basketball commitment in the class of 2023. First year head Coach Mike White and Georgia have the No. 27 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.

Four-star power forward Dylan James is a good defender and rebounder. James plays high school basketball for Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, Florida.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward is the No. 98 Recruit in the class of 2023. James is ranked as the No. 18 power forward and the No. 8 Recruit in Florida.

Georgia basketball’s other class of 2023 commit is four-star shooting forward Mari Jordan.

James committed to Georgia over Iona, Georgia Tech, UCF, and VCU.

