Georgia basketball event ‘Stegmania’ an electric preview to the season ahead

Hip Hop artist Quavo, a known Georgia fan, called the Dawgs and capped the night with a four-song performance. Former UGA basketball player and host of NBC’s Football Night in America Maria Taylor spoke to open the night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The event previewed the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams with a series of skills competitions, a dance battle, and a pair of celebrity appearances.

Georgia fans also saw forward Jailyn Ingram walking on the hardwood for the first time since a season-ending ACL injury last December. Ingram, who will be 25 in eight days, led the team in points and rebounds prior to his injury.

The Madison, Ga. product was in street clothes, though, as he is still recovering.

Georgia’s actual competition begins with a home exhibition against Georgia College on Oct. 31. The Bulldogs open the season a week later, hosting Western Carolina on Nov. 7 before their first road game against Wake Forest on Nov. 11.

The Demon Deacons are not the last Power-5 action on UGA’s pre-conference schedule, either.

Georgia renews the Hardwood version of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” at Georgia Tech on Dec. 6 and faces Notre Dame in the third annual Holiday Hoopsgiving classic on Dec. 18 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

