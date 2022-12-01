Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, tops Hampton 73-54

Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters.

The Bulldogs shot 10-of-20 from 3-point range and outrebounded Hampton 44-35.

Although White isn’t ready to commit his team’s identity to 3-point shooting, he believes Hampton won’t be the last team Georgia will need to beat from beyond the arc.

“We’re not a great 3-point shooting team,” White said. “I think it’ll change from game to game, as well, depending on our opponent.”

The Pirates began staging a comeback around the 8:52 mark of the first half when it cut UGA’s lead to 22-15. Three straight free throws from Terry Roberts at the 7:34 mark broke a three-minute scoring drought and got Georgia back on track.

The Bulldogs finished the half on a 19-11 run.

Ingram tallied his first 11 points of the 2022 campaign in the first 20 minutes, sinking 4 of his 5 3-point attempts. The sixth year, who saw his first action on Monday since tearing his ACL on Dec. 7, 2021, finished with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal.