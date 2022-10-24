Georgia a historically big favorite to ‘break’ the struggling Florida football program

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has built Georgia football into SEC dominators, to the extent the Bulldogs are more than a three-touchdown favorite over Florida in what was once considered one of the top rivalries in college football. Georgia (7-0, 3-0 SEC) has won four of the past five meetings with the Gators by an average of 22 points in those victories, and that’s about where the betting line hovered on Sunday night depending on the sports book. It is the largest spread in the game dating back to data available since 1995, per OnlyGators.com.

That’s why no one was surprised by leaked audio of Smart’s Locker room speech from Halftime of last year’s 34-7 win: “I still remember like Yesterday walking out of this place (after a 44-28 loss in 2020) … looking at Tyson (Campbell) looking at (Eric) Stokes. You know what guys? This is our (expletive) year. It’s zero to zero and you make them never want to play you again. “All that (manure) they are talking about? I love it, Jamaree (Salyer), you don’t say (manure) to them, you just laugh and point to the scoreboard. Don’t say (manure) to their undisciplined ass. Because we are disciplined and we want to kick the (expletive manure) out of them. Physically I want to break them.”

Just like that, Georgia had a 24-0 Halftime lead. RELATED: Georgia defense takes over storyline in win over Florida This season’s Gators possess the nation’s No. 16 run game, averaging 212.6 yards on the ground each game. Georgia ranks 29th in the country — and sixth in the SEC — with 196.7 yards rushing each outing. Florida defensive end Brenton Cox, a transfer from Georgia, made it clear the Gators have had this game circled on their calendar. RELATED: Florida sack artist sends warning to Georgia Offensive line Other SEC games