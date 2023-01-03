Georgetown’s 7-foot problem, Petty Hunter Dickinson, Big 12 Bloodbath

I’m a sucker for Evan Miya’s lineup data, and there’s a bunch of interesting takeaways as the sample size continues to grow and the competition ramps up. Here are five numbers that stand out.

1. Michigan’s new starting lineup of Dug McDaniel, Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, Terrance Williams II and Hunter Dickinson is scoring 130.9 points per 100 possessions this season. That is, uh, GOOD.

2. Kentucky’s lineup of Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe is only outscoring teams by 9.1 points per 100 possessions.

3. Illinois, a Big Ten Championship contender, has a lineup of Skyy Clark, Terrence Shannon Jr., RJ Melendez, Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins that has given up 116.0 points per 100 possessions in 149 defensive possessions. That’s the second-worst, Power Six lineup just behind Pac-12 bottom-feeder Cal.

4. Duke’s lineup of Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski has been outscored this year in 132 offensive possessions. That lineup has four five-star freshmen.

5. Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn are all among the top-nine defensive lineups in the country.