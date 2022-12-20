Georgetown vs. UConn prediction, odds

The Georgetown Hoyas take on the UConn Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgetown-UConn Prediction and pick.

The UConn Huskies are dominating opponents. They still haven’t allowed a single opponent to score more than 67 points in any game this season. Their “worst” Offensive game was this past weekend against Butler, when they scored 68 points in a 68-46 blowout win. One of the things you might notice about UConn is that the Huskies are delivering a big run in nearly every important game they play.

They reeled off a late 18-3 run to hammer Butler. They delivered a 14-2 run at one point in their decisive win at Florida. They uncorked a 26-3 run in their win over Oklahoma State. They unleashed an 18-5 run against Iowa State. They produced 18-3 and 21-2 runs against Alabama. They managed a 13-2 run against Oregon. Game after game, the Huskies find a big run, creating an identity and reputation in which onlookers and experts expect a run, instead of merely speculating about whether it will happen. That’s hard to do, but UConn keeps doing it. The decisive nature of UConn’s wins, consistently by 10 or more points, combined with the quality of opposition (Alabama, Iowa State, and others), has given the Huskies the No. 1 rating in the NET rankings, one of the central metrics used to evaluate college basketball teams and seed them for the NCAA Tournament. Coach Dan Hurley has a Juggernaut on his hands. He and brother Bobby Hurley at Arizona State have lost a combined one game through six weeks of play for their respective teams this season.

Courtesy of FanDuelhere are the Georgetown-UConn College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-UConn Odds

Georgetown Hoyas: +20.5 (-106)

UConn Huskies: -20.5 (-114)

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

Why Georgetown Could Cover the Spread

This is a game in which UConn might simply get a little tired before Christmas. We do see weird results in the pre-Christmas weeks, when students are dealing with final exams and are planning for the holidays. Monday night in college basketball, two absolutely crazy upsets occurred when Weber State rallied from 14 down on the road to beat previously undefeated Utah State. Texas Arlington was a 14.5-point underdog at San Francisco and not only won Outright on the road, but led by 17 points midway through the second half after leading by 11 at halftime. Arlington completely controlled the game. Georgetown won’t beat UConn, but it can certainly take advantage of a Husky lull and come within 20 points of the home team. UConn is going to have a bad game at some point. This is not going to go on forever. Georgetown is hearing how bad it is; that’s going to light a fire under Patrick Ewing’s players.

Why UConn Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies are not only winning; they’re winning big. They are regularly covering the spread. They are regularly winning by large margins. Those huge scoring runs we mentioned above are not occasional occurrences. They happen in nearly every game UConn plays against a power conference opponent. That’s a consistent feature of this team. It always manages to turn on the jets at some point. That is exactly how a team wins by 25 or 30 points and puts opponents away. UConn has such a clear and established identity that it is easy to trust the Huskies.

Meanwhile, “easy to trust” is exactly what one would not say about Georgetown. The Hoyas look lost and adrift under Patrick Ewing. They are almost as bad as Louisville and Cal, the two worst power conference programs in the country. UConn’s Excellence is matched by Georgetown’s ineptitude. It’s exactly why a big blowout will happen.

Final Georgetown-UConn Prediction & Pick

The fact that UConn is drilling opponents by big margins in every game is only half the story; Georgetown looks terrible. Put the two together, and you have a UConn win by 30 for your Georgetown UConn pick.

Final Georgetown-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -20.5