Georgetown vs. Coppin State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 8 predictions from proven model

The Georgetown Hoyas will open their 2022-23 campaign against the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday night. Georgetown is coming off a disastrous season, going 6-25 and finishing last year on a 21-game losing streak. Coppin State opened its season on Monday night, losing to Charlotte in an 82-59 blowout.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm ET. The Hoyas are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Coppin State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 147.5.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State spread: Georgetown -18.5

Georgetown vs. Coppin State over-under: 147.5 points

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown head Coach Patrick Ewing is on the hot seat Entering this season, so he did everything he could to bolster his roster in the offseason. The Hoyas added eight players from Division I programs from the transfer portal, including a trio of players who averaged double figures last season. Primo Spears (Duquesne), Brandon Murray (LSU) and Bryson Mozone (USC Upstate) are all expected to play a pivotal role from the jump this season.

Qudus Wahab, who started for Georgetown’s Big East Tournament title team in 2020-21, is back after playing for Maryland last year. Ewing told Reporters that his team has more Talent than it has had in the past, which should be enough to Blow out an undermanned Coppin State team. The Eagles trailed by 13 points at Halftime of Monday’s season opener at Charlotte before losing by 23, and they are now playing in a rare back-to-back spot on the road.

Why Coppin State can cover

Georgetown was possibly the most disappointing team in the country last year, going 6-25 and finishing the campaign on a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas went winless in conference play and only have three rotation players returning this year. Ewing is having trouble attracting high school talent due to his poor results, so Georgetown could be underachieving again in 2022-23.

Point guard Dante Harris, who is the lone returning starter, is questionable to play on Tuesday night due to personal reasons. Arizona State transfer Jay Heath, who averaged 10.6 points and shot 43% from 3-point range last year, has yet to gain his transfer waiver. Coppin State was at least able to get some game experience under its belt on Monday, with Penn State transfer Sam Sessoms scoring 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting.

