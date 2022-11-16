Georgetown-Northwestern Basketball’s Wacky Sequence Goes Viral

Many believe that college basketball season doesn’t actually start until football is over. That’s of course not accurate, but if there’s even a little kernel of truth to it, consider it a good thing that not that many eyes were on Tuesday night’s Matchup between Georgetown and Northwestern.

The Hoyas and Wildcats actually played a pretty entertaining game at Capital One Arena, but it’s a 30-second stretch in the first half that deserves enshrinement in internet lore. I’d try to describe what happened, but it’s better to just see for yourself below.

As the old saying goes, there’s beauty in the struggle.

