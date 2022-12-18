Georgetown Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Virginia Basketball

The Virginia men’s basketball team has landed a mid-season commitment from the transfer portal. Georgetown guard Dante Harris, who entered the transfer portal on December 5th, reportedly committed to UVA on Sunday. He will redshirt the rest of this season and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-2024 season with three years of eligibility remaining.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button