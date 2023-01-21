Georgetown at Xavier: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 8 Xavier (15-4) will be looking to rebound from its first conference loss of the season when Georgetown (5-14) comes to the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday. The timing of the loss by the Musketeers couldn’t be worse for the Hoyas, who have lost 28 straight Big East Conference games. Xavier, which had an 11-game winning streak snapped, is led by Souley Boum, who averages 16.9 points per game. Jack Nunge gets 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, Zach Freemantle puts up 14.6 points and 8.3 boards and Colby Jones scores 14.0 points. Primo Spears paces Georgetown with 15.5 points and 5.2 assists per game, Brandon Murray scored 14.7 points and Qudus Wahab averages 10.0 points and 7.5 boards.

.

