Georgetown at Xavier: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 8 Xavier (15-4) will be looking to rebound from its first conference loss of the season when Georgetown (5-14) comes to the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday. The timing of the loss by the Musketeers couldn’t be worse for the Hoyas, who have lost 28 straight Big East Conference games. Xavier, which had an 11-game winning streak snapped, is led by Souley Boum, who averages 16.9 points per game. Jack Nunge gets 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, Zach Freemantle puts up 14.6 points and 8.3 boards and Colby Jones scores 14.0 points. Primo Spears paces Georgetown with 15.5 points and 5.2 assists per game, Brandon Murray scored 14.7 points and Qudus Wahab averages 10.0 points and 7.5 boards.

How to Watch Georgetown at Xavier in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Georgetown at Xavier men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Boum missed a jumper in the paint with five seconds left to seal the Musketeers’ 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday night. Freemantle scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Nunge finished with 16 points and 13 boards, but Boum was held to four points on one-of-12 shooting with six assists.

The Hoyas were outscored 8-2 over the final 2:22 at Villanova on Monday afternoon as the Wildcats came from behind for a 77-73 win. Spears scored 19 points with seven assists but also turned the ball over seven times, with Jordan Riley battling through foul trouble to score 18 points.

Xavier owns a 17-6 all-time lead over Georgetown and won last season’s matchup 97-75 in Cincinnati.

Regional restrictions may apply.