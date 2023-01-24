Georgetown Arts and Culture Board Awards Grants for 2023 Round I – City of Georgetown Texas

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board approved $7,000 in Grants in January to local arts and culture organizations to help with funding local arts and culture programming that includes music performances and history exhibitions in Georgetown.

The funding is for events in Georgetown taking place between April 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023.

Grant recipients include:

Project or event name Grant amount Texas Bach Festival for the 2023 Texas Bach Festival $5,000 The Williamson Museum for the Oral History Project for 175 Years of Williamson County: Still Making History $2,000

The next grant cycle will accept proposals June 1-30, 2023, for events and programs occurring Oct. 1, 2023-March 31, 2024.

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Grants help the Arts and Culture Board fulfill bylaw requirements, which include recognizing and encouraging groups and organizations that enrich Georgetown life by bringing cultural and artistic values ​​and artifacts to the City. Members of the Arts and Culture Board believe a vibrant arts community and cultural offerings are good for the quality of life for residents, will attract visitors, and will assist Georgetown in becoming a nationally recognized arts destination by 2030. The grant program helps develop and strengthen our local arts community by contributing funding to arts and culture programming that enhances our local community.

For more information about the Georgetown Arts & Culture grants, visit arts.georgetown.org.