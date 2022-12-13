George Washington vs. Coppin State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 predictions from the model

The George Washington Colonials will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Coppin State Eagles on Tuesday night. George Washington is coming off consecutive losses to Radford and American after winning three of its previous four games. Coppin State has lost its last two games as well, including an 84-75 setback at East Carolina on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 6 pm ET. The Colonials are favored by 7.5 points in the latest George Washington vs. Coppin State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 156. Before Entering any Coppin State vs. George Washington picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

George Washington vs. Coppin State spread: George Washington -7.5

George Washington vs. Coppin State over/under: 156 points

George Washington vs. Coppin State money line: George Washington -330, Coppin State +260

Why George Washington can cover

Coppin State is on the ninth game of a nine-game road trip, making this a Brutal scheduling spot for the Eagles. They have lost six of their last eight games, failing to cover the spread in three of their last four outings. George Washington has been dominant against teams from the Mid-Eastern Conference in recent years, winning 15 of its last 16 games against MEAC opponents.

The Colonials, meanwhile, are in a strong scheduling spot, playing their sixth home game in a seven-game stretch. They are led by senior guard James Bishop IV, who is averaging 21.3 points and 5.6 assists per game. Senior guard Brendan Adams (16.8) and senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (10.4) are both scoring in double figures as well, with Lindo adding a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

Why Coppin State can cover

George Washington could be without one of its key players again on Tuesday, as senior forward Hunter Dean missed Saturday’s game against American with an undisclosed injury. Dean is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. His absence was felt on Saturday, as George Washington lost Outright at a 5.5-point favorite against American.

The Colonials have been overrated in the betting market, covering the spread just twice in their last six games. Coppin State has gained some crucial road experience playing in atmospheres such as NC State and Maryland during its current road trip. Senior guard Sam Sessoms is among the nation’s leading scorers with 23.8 points per game, and he is also averaging 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

