George Washington III, Papa Kante signed

Michigan basketball waited an extra day to announce it: The Wolverines signed both recent four-star commitments during Wednesday’s early signing day, Papa Kante and George Washington III.

Kante, a 6-foot-10 center rated the No. 107 prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is from Connecticut but was born and raised in Senegal, then moved to the states for high school in 2019. He is the fourth international signing for Michigan in the past four years, joining Franz Wagner (2019 -20; Germany), Moussa Diabate (2021-22; France) and Youssef Khayat (2022-23; Lebanon).

