George Santos lied to county GOP chair about being a college volleyball ‘star’

Comment on this story Comment

George Santos allegedly told a Republican official he was a star on the volleyball team in college. The problem with that anecdote? The freshman GOP lawmaker from New York never attended the college for which he claimed to have played. Even as Republicans in New York on Wednesday called for Santos to resign from Congress over his fabrications, which have spurred inquiries into his finances and campaign spending, new details about his falsehoods emerged.

“George Santos’s campaign last year was a campaign of deception, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph G. Cairo Jr. said at a news conference on Long Island. Among those lies, Cairo said, was Santos bragging about his athletic prowess.

Rep. George Santos faces calls to resign from fellow NY Republicans

“He told me that, I remember specifically, ‘I’m into sports a little bit,’ that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said.

Santos has said he lied about attending Baruch College and New York University, and about his supposed employment with at least two major financial institutions.

On his résumé, a copy of which was provided to The Post, Santos claimed to have graduated from Baruch in 2010 with a 3.89 grade-point average. That year, and in 2009, Baruch’s men’s volleyball team won the City University of New York Athletic Conference championship, according to the team’s website.

A defiant Santos wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he will not resign from the House.