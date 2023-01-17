George Santos lied about getting double knee Replacements due to star college volleyball career

Out Rep. George Santos’s (R-NY) latest lie has just come out: He claimed in a 2020 interview that, because he was such a hard-working college volleyball player who “slayed” Harvard’s and Yale’s teams, he needed to get double knee replacement surgery .

Santos lied about attending Baruch College in New York and New York University. He admitted to these and other lies, calling them “a little bit of fluff” on his resume.

One of his lies about his time at Baruch was that he was a “star” volleyball player that led the team to championships. In an October 27, 2020 interview on the radio show Sid & Friends in the Morninghe told a more elaborate version of that lie.

“I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship,” he said. “When I was in Baruch, we were the number one volleyball team.”

“Great school! Great institution!” they continued. “Very Liberal but very good Professors who don’t show their bias.”

He then claimed that while he was at Baruch his team “went to play against Harvard, Yale and we slayed them. We were the Champions across the entire Northeast Corridor. Every school that came against us, they were shaking at the time. And it’s funny, I was the smallest guy and I’m six-two.”

But it wasn’t all Glory and slaying Ivy League schools at Baruch for fake Santos. He also suffered for the sport he loved so much.

“Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS [Hospital for Special Surgery] playing volleyball… that’s how serious I took the game.”

That isn’t the only elaborate lie Santos has been caught telling about his college career. He also claimed to have gone to Graduate school at NYU and he actually got mad at young voters voting on the issue of student debt, saying that he got an MBA from NYU without debt.

“I put myself through college and got an MBA from NYU and I have zero debt,” he said during the Police Off the Cuff podcast in 2020.

“I hate looking at youth today and seeing them sitting on their behinds and acting like, ‘Ugh, this is so hard,'” he continued. He also said during the interview that his parents “helped where they could” but were going through bankruptcy, even though The Daily Beast notes that there is no official report of his parents going through bankruptcy.

Neither Baruch nor NYU have any record of Santos attending.

On a 2020 podcast, George Santos claimed to have graduated from NYU and then blasted young people’s work ethic. Santos: “I put myself through college and got an MBA from NYU and I have zero debt. …I hate looking at youth today and seeing them sitting on their behinds.” pic.twitter.com/eNl4hCgSzP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 14, 2023

Last week Nassau County Republican chair Joseph G. Cairo talked about how Santos faked his resume to get the local party’s support for his first – and failed – Congressional campaign in 2020. He mentioned Santos’ lie about being a star volleyball player.

“Told me, I remember specifically, I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said. “What can I tell you?”

Nassau County Republican Party Chair Joseph Cairo says Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed he had been a volleyball “star” at Baruch College — which he did not attend — and led his team to a “league championship.” pic.twitter.com/fjIp3n1Yo2 — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2023

Santos has said that he will not resign.