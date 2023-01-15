George Santos caught lying about volleyball injuries

The list of things George Santos didn’t lie about while running for Congress is quickly becoming shorter than the things he lied about.

We can now add another lie to the infamous scrap pile after Santos was caught lying on tape about being a volleyball star at Baruch College and two subsequent, nonexistent knee replacements as a result of that career.

The audio comes from when Santos spoke with Sid & Friends in the Morning on New York City radio while running his Congressional campaign.

“I actually went to school at a volleyball school. When I was in Baruch (College) … we went to play against Harvard and Yale, and we slayed them. We were Champions across the Northeast corridor. Every school that came up against us—they were shaking at the time.

“… Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from playing volleyball.”

The full exchange can be heard in the audio below:

George Santos is on tape here lying about being a volleyball star at Baruch College, and claims he got two knee replacements as a result. pic.twitter.com/6FU9itVjLa — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 15, 2023

“George Santos is on tape here lying about being a volleyball star at Baruch College, and claims he got two knee replacements as a result,” Steven Dennis wrote.

Twitter, as you might imagine, had a field day with the latest fabrication from a Congressman quickly becoming known to them.